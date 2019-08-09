Owensboro Public Schools is now one of three districts in the state utilizing a new crisis management application for computers, smartphones and handheld devices that will allow officials better and quicker response time to emergency situations in and around schools.
Chris Gaddis, OPS director of transportation, district athletics and energy management, updated the board of education Thursday during its regular August luncheon at Newton Parrish Elementary School about Crisis Go, the app that is now online across the district. He said OPS, Fayette County Schools and Union County Schools are the only districts in Kentucky currently online with Crisis Go, and that the Kentucky Department of Education has also officially endorsed the product.
For the last couple of years, the district, along with others across the country, has been focused on increasing security. That means active shooter training for every employee and strict guidelines for proper safety procedures, but Gaddis said officials wanted to do more.
As much training as a district can do, there's something to be said for having instant access to action in the palm of an individual's hand, he said. Sometimes preparedness is more effective with one-on-one communication.
"(Crisis Go) is a one-point communication platform" that can help district employees alert about emergency situations from active shooters to extreme weather events that also has a quicker response time. "One notice goes out, and it can up or down (the chain of command)," Gaddis said.
All staff members can voluntarily put the app on their phones, but it will be installed on every district computer. The app also accesses information in Infinity Campus, so it has all student and staff member information that could be helpful in the event that an individual needs to be accounted for, Gaddis said.
"It basically allows teachers and staff to have an emergency plan with them all the time," he said.
The app also alerts to situations occurring in neighborhoods surrounding district buildings. For example, if the police department sends out a notice that a situation is occurring around Foust Elementary School, district employees who have the app will be notified. Not only that, but a map will pop up showing where the incident is occurring in relation to specific OPS buildings that could be impacted.
During the luncheon, OPS spokesman Jared Revlett demonstrated a drill lockdown and within seconds, an alarm sounded for those who had the app installed. When Revlett initiated the drill, he was given an option to also call central dispatch or emergency responders. Once the alarm is sounded, a text line of communication immediately opens up between the person who initiated the alert.
Board member Melissa Decker asked Gaddis if substitute teachers will also be allowed to use the application, and Gaddis told her yes and that all district employees will have access if they choose.
Board member Dan Griffith asked Gaddis which individuals will be in charge of sending alerts throughout the district, and Gaddis said that principals were asked to name four to six "managers" who would have the ability to launch emergency alerts, if needed.
Superintendent Nick Brake said this app is a "great tool for us so people can have instant access to information."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.