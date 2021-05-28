The summer phase of the renovations at Owensboro Public School’s Cravens and Sutton Elementary Schools are moving ahead as scheduled, only one-week after the 2020-2021 school-year came to a close.
Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said during the regular Board of Education meeting Thursday afternoon that the project is now in full-swing.
“The demo is underway and ceilings and floors have been removed in the summer phase of the project,” he said. “Asbestos remediation is being completed this week and geothermal drilling has begun.”
Renovations on both schools were approved by the board last year and designs were selected.
Thursday’s meeting was also a time to recognize district employees that retired between last December and the end of the current school-year.
“In recognizing these folks, we have a combined 624 years of service and dedication to our students and staff. I think that deserves a round of applause in itself,” Constant said.
Retirees present at the meeting were presented with an OPS pin, art print depicting the district’s history and took photos with Constant and board members.
“You just can’t even put words on how grateful we are,” Constant said.
Students were also recognized for their academic and artistic achievements during the meeting.
Constant said that while everyone might feel like it is time to take a break, OPS is already looking ahead to the 2021-2022 school-year and the 150th anniversary of its founding.
“The word tradition really rings true when we think about our district being established in 1871,” he said. “We are stronger than we have ever been right now in 2021.”
OPS staff are currently working on professional development topics such as a new elementary school literacy program, youth mental health first aid as well as CPR and safety training in the schools.
“It will be a full summer of professional learning,” Constant said.
Constant also gave one last congratulations to the Owensboro Public Schools Class of 2021, saying that graduating seniors received a total of $6 million in scholarships.
“That is absolutely outstanding, especially in a pandemic year,” he said.
Constant said that as long as health and safety trends keep moving in a positive direction, the district will host an opening day celebration Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
