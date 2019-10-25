Owensboro Public Schools is applying for a Family Resource Youth Service Center reconfiguration in order to ensure students at Owensboro Innovation Academy have as many resources available to them as possible.
The grant that funds FRYSC is based on the number of students on free and reduced lunch at individual schools. Each school has their own center to cover their own student needs. At this time, OIA students are covered by the individual high schools they consider their "home" schools. For example, OIA is made up of students from Apollo, Daviess County, and Owensboro high schools, and therefore, those specific schools' FRYSC are meant to cover those student needs.
What OPS is wanting to do is apply for a grant so that the FRYSC at the Innovation Middle School could also cover OIA students. Therefore the FRYSC coordinator at iMiddle, who happens to be Amanda Hirtz, would cover every student enrolled in an innovation program in the district, sixth- through 12th-grades.
Lisa McCarty, OPS chief operating officer, said each of the high schools represented within OIA have reached their maximum for funding for students.
"So we felt like this would be the best reconfiguration to be able to get more funds for us to provide the service to those kids," she said. "If we can get some additional funds and there are additional things we can do for students, and we can help them meet any basic needs they have, whether it be food, clothing, school supplies, we want to do that."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
