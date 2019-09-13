Due to what Owensboro Public Schools Director of Special Education Kim Johnson called a significant increase in students with individualized learning plans, the school district is creating a position for an additional special education teacher at Estes Elementary School.
According to Johnson, there were 750 students with individualized learning plans, or IEPs, at the end of last school year. Beginning this school year there are 850. She said it's not uncommon for there to be more students with IEP at the beginning of the year, but that number typically evens out.
"We are a transient district so we have a good number of students moving into the district, but we normally have an equal number move out," she said, adding that hasn't happened this year.
Each spring Johnson takes a look at the number of students with IEPs and special education teachers, including learning behavioral disability teachers, which is what kind of special ed teacher was added at Estes, to determine the student-to-teacher ratio. The state-mandated caseload limits are 15 students per teacher. It can be difficult to anticipate those numbers because you never know how many students there will be at the beginning of the next school year.
The situation at Estes is a prime example, she said.
"It's a little hard to predict when you have a large number of kids move in that you weren't anticipating," she said.
Johnson plans to continue monitoring the number of students with IEPs throughout the school year to see if staffing allocations will maintain or need to be adjusted. At this time, she said, OPS now has 58 special education teachers, as well as 10 speech language pathologists who assist with students with IEPs, and 41 special education instructional coaches.
Conversely, Daviess County Public Schools is reporting that their students with IEPs is the same this year as it was last year, and the previous four years before that. There are currently 1,800 students with disabilities spread across the district, according to Robin Bush, DCPS director of special education.
Bush said there are 142 special education teachers across DCPS, 23 speech language pathologists, and 85 special education instructional assistants.
"We haven't experienced that same growth (as OPS)," Bush said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.