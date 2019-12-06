Owensboro Public Schools approved on Thursday a $6,000 superintendent search consultant contract with the Kentucky School Board Association.
Superintendent Nick Brake announced in June he would be stepping down at the end of this year.
Brake was hired to the position in 2013. Current OPS Chief Academic Officer Matthew Constant has been named the interim superintendent effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Quin Sutton will be the board's KSBA superintendent search consultant and the board's point of contact throughout the process. He congratulated Brake on his retirement but said the board has a significant task ahead of them.
"Hiring a superintendent is one of the most important tasks boards have," he said.
Board Chairman Jeremy Edge asked Sutton what the process will look like from this point forward, and Sutton said it will start with a meeting between him and the board.
"At that time, the board will start the planning process," he said. "I'll go over an overview of the process with them."
During that first meeting, he said, the board will discuss a timeline and develop an advertisement for the position and the criteria they want the screening committee to use.
At that point, they will discuss the establishment of the screening committee, which will be composed of one board member, one principal, two teachers, one (classified) staff member and one parent. If a minority is not elected to the committee, a special election must take place for a parent who is a minority.
Sutton said his first official meeting with board members will likely take place in mid-January.
According to the KSBA, the organization has conducted more than 150 searches for school districts across the commonwealth. KSBA also partners with the National School Board Association-sponsored National Affiliation of Superintendent Searchers "to provide a national network of search personnel."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
