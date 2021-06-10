Owensboro Public Schools is partnering with the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and the Green River District Health Department to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 12 and up.
This is being done through the Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals throughout the summer for students in Daviess County.
Jared Revlett, public information officer for OPS, said that he wants this distribution effort to reach people who haven’t been able to get vaccinated yet.
“We really wanted to do this as a way to help our healthcare partners,” Revlett said.
Being a student is not required to get vaccinated at one of these sites.
Attendees under 18 years old will need to have a parent or guardian present in order to be vaccinated.
A valid form of ID such as a driver’s license or a birth certificate will be required to receive a vaccine. An insurance card is not required unless one is able to be provided.
Revlett said that requiring students to be vaccinated in order to return to school has not been discussed. He added that it’s not known if the mask mandate will still apply to students when they return to class after summer break.
“We don’t know what the next school year will look like yet,” Revlett said.
The hospital will be handling the first week of shots, and the health department will be handling the following three weeks.
According to Somer Wilhite, manager of marketing communications at the OH, each location will have 30 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but this number can be increased depending on the need.
The first week of vaccines kicks off from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, at the Daviess County Public Library on 2020 Frederica St.
The rest of the week will be held at the following locations and times:
Tuesday, June 15: Wing Avenue, in the lot across from Wing Avenue Baptist Church from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 16: Chautauqua Park on 1301 Bluff Ave., in the skate park lot from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 17: Baptist Center on 1003 Scherm Road from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Friday, June 18: Oney’s Apartments on 1708 Shawnee Drive from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
These same locations will receive their second vaccine dose the week of July 5-9, in the same order as the first week.
A full schedule for the following three weeks of vaccine locations will be released by the health department early next week.
