Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education is considering its 2019-20 tax rate, which will be an increase from last year due to state-allowed exonerations.
The district will vote on the proposed tax levy of 86.6 cents on real and personal property during its Aug. 22 board meeting at district central office, 450 Griffith Ave. A hearing for the tax rate will take place before the meeting at 4:45 p.m.
Superintendent Nick Brake recommended this tax rate to board members Thursday during the district's regular August luncheon at Newton Parrish Elementary School. He said the proposal is for an 86.3 cent tax rate with 0.3 cents of exonerations added to it.
Last year's tax rate was 86.3 cents.
John David Sandefur, OPS finance officer, said after the luncheon that the exonerations are allowed by law, and those exonerations account for the difference in the rate. When individuals are exonerated from their taxes, they don't have to pay them. Exonerations happen for a variety of reasons, including when citizens contest the property value administrator's assessment on their property.
For example, if an individual's home was valued at $100,000 and the PVA increased the assessment to $150,000, the homeowner would have the opportunity to protest that. If the PVA then dropped that home value down to $120,000, the exonerations would cover that difference in assessments.
Sandefur said the state determines the exoneration amount allowed each year and that rate is "to recover prior year losses," and that taxpayers will now see "a minimal increase in their property tax based on the state allowed exonerations."
In the legal notice placed in Thursday's Messenger-Inquirer, OPS indicated the proposed 2019-20 tax rate is expected to generate revenue of $12,711,182.55. Of that amount, $1,373,118.41 is from new and personal property.
Brake said money generated from the exonerations, and the increased revenue due to property assessments being higher will be used toward the district's rising Owensboro Municipal Utilities bill, and will go toward staff raises.
