OPS to host substitute open house Thursday at central office

Owensboro Public Schools could have 20 substitutes working at any given time, from sub teachers to bakers to bus drivers and instructional assistants, and Lisa McCarty, OPS chief operating officer, feels good about that.
But she hopes to bolster the number in time for the flu and cold season that often has a lot of school employees out sick.
In an effort to spread more information about the types of substitutes needed to operate Owensboro schools and what the work entails, the district is hosting an open house and training session from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at its central office, 450 Griffith Ave. It is free and open to the public to anyone interested.
McCarty said the district would like to have at least 100 subs in their pool that are active and ready to work if needed. She said OPS has many subs, but several of them also sub in surrounding school districts, which can complicate things when there is a high demand of positions to fill for a day or an extended period of time.
This will be the fourth substitute training the district has done since the beginning of school, and since they have started focusing on providing this type of information to the community, they have raised their sub pool by at least 30 individuals. Of those, 18 were teaching subs, 10 were instructional assistant subs and two have been for other positions.
"So the training sessions have been helping," McCarty said.
In order to be a substitute teacher, a person needs a have at least 64 college hours accrued. For all other substitute positions, a high school diploma is required. Training is provided when needed for a position and all individuals must submit to a background check.
On the day of the training and open house, OPS staff will go over the responsibilities of substitutes and the process for hiring.
"We have people who apply, but they don't always understand what is involved," McCarty said. "We talk about requirements, and certifications needed. We like to talk about the different roles involved, and see if they have any questions."
For more information on the open house and training session, call OPS central office at 270-686-1000.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.