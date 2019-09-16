Homeless shelters have rules, and people who don't or can't follow the rules can find themselves barred from entry. When that happens, officials who work with the homeless in Owensboro can try to find them another place to stay, or, if appropriate, refer them to substance abuse or mental health counseling.
Local officials who work with the homeless said last week that if there's no local shelter where a person can go, they can be offered transportation to another city where services for him or her are available.
But not everyone wants help from a shelter that has just asked them to leave.
"Most of the time, if we put anybody out of our facility and they're out on the street, (we) provide them with an alternate place to go," said Harry Pedigo, director of St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter.
"We find out what their needs are" and send them to the appropriate agency, such as a place serving meals or a clothing bank, Pedigo said.
In terms of placing them in another shelter, that can be at another Owensboro facility or at a facility out of town if there's no place in town that can take them, Pedigo said.
Jenni Warren, of the Homeless Council for the Ohio Valley, said shelter officials have arranged travel to other cities for people who, because of conduct or rule violations, can't return to shelters in the city, but, "It's very rarely taken advantage of. People just don't want to leave their community where they feel comfortable.
"You have to set rules and boundaries for your establishment," Warren said. If there are no shelters in town that can take a person because of rule or policy violations, "the only opportunity is to offer them a fresh start by going to a new community."
While local officials offer to have a person transported to a city with more resources such as Louisville or Lexington, "a lot of people fear Louisville or Lexington as a homeless person," Warren said.
Pedigo said getting banned from local homeless shelters "does happen quite a lot with certain individuals." While shelters do try to work with a person being asked to leave, it's common that the help is rejected.
Many people asked to leave St. Benedict's are barred only for a limited time, Pedigo said. Sometimes, barring a person from the shelter results in them better complying with shelter rules when they return.
"When they do come back, you're more able to help them," Pedigo said.
Mental health issues and substance abuse disorder can contribute to a person not being able to follow a shelter's rules. Warren and Becky Barnhart, interim director of the Daniel Pitino Shelter, said officials can refer people with mental health issues to RiverValley Behavioral Health.
Barnhart said the more common reason a person can't stay at the Pitino Shelter is because there's a lack of available beds. The Pitino Shelter is a shelter for families and children.
Officials do try to work clients who are asked to leave, Barnhart said.
"We take it very seriously because we don't want to put anyone out," Barnhart said.
If a person has a substance abuse issue that results in them being asked to leave, they can be referred to a treatment program with the promise that a bed will be available to them at Pitino when they complete treatment, Barnhart said.
Pedigo said the newly established mental health court, which will put people on court-order plans requiring them to stay on their medication and receive counseling, could reduce the number of people who are asked to leave shelters for rule violations.
"I'm hoping the mental health court is going to create accountability (where people will) be compliant with rules," Pedigo said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
