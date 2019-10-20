Darrik Caraway, co-owner of Whittaker Guns, expects 4,000 or more people to show up in West Louisville on Saturday for the store's fifth annual Guntober fest.
The 24,000-square-foot gun superstore will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a lot of good sales, he said.
But the big draw will be "A Night with Buck Commander" with Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander, who has been among the stars of both "Duck Dynasty," which ran on A&E from 2012 to 2017, and "Buck Commander," a hunting show on the Outdoor Channel since 2010.
Other stars of "Buck Commander" are retired baseball players Adam LaRoche, Ryan Langerhans and Tombo Martin and country singers Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.
Caraway said a couple of those men may also be there.
Even though "Duck Dynasty" ended more than two years ago, he said, "Willie Robertson is still a big draw. He'll be emceeing the show and interacting with the crowd."
The show will also feature Tyler Farr, a country singer whose albums include "Redneck Crazy" and "Suffer in Peace."
Singles include "Hot Mess," "Hello Goodbye," "Redneck Crazy," "Whiskey in My Water," "A Guy Walks Into a Bar," "Withdrawals" and "Better in Boots."
Farr is also a classically trained opera singer.
Tickets are $50.
They're available at www.WhittakerCountry.com.
Caraway said the store is still Whittaker Guns, but online it goes by Whittaker Country.
There were too many anti-gun people attacking the company online, he said.
So, it dropped "Guns" from its social media presence.
The show is sponsored by Ohio Valley Insurance and Independence Bank.
Caraway said he expects 2,000 to 4,000 people to visit the store during the day and about 4,000 to attend the show Saturday night.
Gates open at 6 p.m.
If this is like most years, Whittaker Guns will see people from Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois during the event.
Darrel and Becky Bender Whittaker opened Whittaker Guns in the 2 1/2-car garage at their home in West Louisville in 1988, with maybe 100 guns in stock.
Within a few years, the store, which now covers half a city block, became Kentucky's largest gun store with more than 7,000 guns in stock.
It also offers everything from archery products to hunting and work clothes.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
