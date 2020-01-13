Organizations plan MLK Day events

When Joanne Kendall was a teen, she attended a Martin Luther King, Jr., rally in Frankfort.
During the early 1960s, King led marches in Louisville and Frankfort to advocate for fair housing, voter registration and other important issues.
Kendall remembers the local NAACP and black churches partnered to charter two buses that took Owensboro residents to the state capitol. King's rally was so large she never saw the civil rights pioneer, but she could hear his speech.
It was one of the highlights of her young life.
Kendall grew up knowing the sting of segregation. During first and second grades, she attended all-black schools.
Her dad, the late Joseph Tinsley, Sr., a farmer in Pleasant Ridge, was an activist who served as president of the Owensboro NAACP chapter.
Today, Kendall is the interim executive director of the Owensboro Human Relations Committee, which helps orchestrate the city's annual commemorative march to honor King's legacy.
"It seems like we have come a long way since the 1960s," she said, "but there's a new climate in our country."
With national discord and renewed tension between the U.S. and the Middle East, Kendall said it remains important to set aside a day to celebrate King, a pastor who earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his commitment to nonviolent action.
Owensboro's annual commemorative MLK march is set to start at 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at Owensboro High School, 1800 Frederica St. The school will open at 8 a.m. Those joining the march may meet in the cafeteria.
Participants will march north on Frederica Street to Brescia University, which will host a program and lunch. The university will serve coffee and hot chocolate while people wait for the 10 a.m. program to begin in the Roberts Center for the Sciences. The program will take place in the Taylor Lecture Hall.
This year's speaker will be Sekou Franklin, associate professor of political science at Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He authored a book titled "After the Rebellion: Black Youth, Social Movement Activism, and the Post-Civil Rights Generation."
Franklin's message will focus on strategic nonviolence and civil resistance.
After the program ends, Brescia will provide lunch. King's favorite meal -- fried chicken, collard greens and sweet potatoes -- will be served.
Other local events leading up to MLK Day include:
• Several agencies have partnered to host a community expungement workshop to assist people who want to wipe misdemeanors and felonies from their records. That event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the H.L. Neblett Community Center, 801 W. Fifth St.
• The 17th annual MLK Commemorative Coffeehouse featuring the Charlot Martin Players is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro, 1221 Cedar St. Admission costs $3. Concession sales will benefit the Neblett Community Center.
• The Owensboro NAACP will sponsor an annual church service to honor King from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1213 E. Tenth St. The Rev. Keith Tyler, who leads Antioch Baptist Church in Lexington, will be the guest speaker.
Alma Randolph, OBKY 1Voice Youth Choir, and a combined choir from Tenth Street Baptist Church and Mount Calvary Baptist Church will perform.
The annual church service is an important part of local MLK events, said the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph.
King's faith laid the foundation for his life and success as a civil rights leader, Randolph said.
"By standing on the word of God, he appealed to Christian and American ideals and gained support from white and black Americans," she said. "Bridging both worlds together showed a united front against injustice and inequality."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
