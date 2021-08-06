Last year’s St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic was perhaps its most subdued in its 140-year history. But for this coming first Saturday in August, organizers have been prepping for the more typical environment of hot barbecue, hot weather and even hotter politics.
“I sure hope so,” Andy Hayden, picnic chairman for this Saturday’s 141st annual event, said. “We’re definitely excited to be bringing a full picnic back, that’s for sure.”
The COVID-19 pandemic during last year’s 140th edition of the picnic negated most of its usual fundraising activities of dine-in meals, individual barbecue pork and mutton sandwiches, road races, and the traditional political speaking event.
For 2021, despite a jump in local COVID-19 cases, the show will again go on from the Mass under the Bingo pavilion on the picnic grounds early Friday morning and run through Saturday night.
“When we began the planning process, we were planning for both scenarios, meaning a full picnic or reduced capacity kind of picnic, depending on guidelines,” Hayden said. “We’re mindful of what’s going on, as well, but as far as the overall picnic we’ve got basically a normal picnic planned to take place.
“Last year, we were obviously all in the midst of five to six months into the pandemic and we couldn’t do what we normally did, but we still wanted to do something and do it safely,” he added. “This year, we still want to do it safely and responsibly from the pandemic standpoint but we also know we’re in a much different place that we were a year ago.”
Organizers have spoken with Graves County Health Department officials, who plan to have their mobile unit on site to provide vaccinations.
This year’s speaking event will have a decidedly Republican bent as the two Democrat office holders in Kentucky — Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman — opted not to attend. Republican State Treasurer Allison Ball also had declined to attend Fancy Farm this year after having recently given birth to her and her husband’s second child.
While the speaker’s platform and pavilion crowds are typically divided between the two dominant political parties, the GOP will have the lion’s share of opportunity to spread its message at its morning breakfast at WK&T Technology Park (serving from 7:30-9 a.m.) and at the picnic.
Confirmed Republican speakers for Fancy Farm include Kentucky State Rep. Richard Heath, State Sen. Jason Howell, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, U.S. Rep. James Comer, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and State Auditor Mike Harmon.
Harmon has already announced he will run for governor in 2023.
Also added to the speakers’ roster is Court of Appeals Judge J. Chris McNeill.
Both U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul will not attend the picnic, organizers announced Wednesday. The two senators will be in Washington, D.C. this weekend while the senate continues efforts to complete the infrastructure bill.
The political speaking is slated to start at 2 p.m. Saturday.
