Keith Osborne has been named the chief administrative officer for the Owensboro Catholic School System and Natalie Hayden will assume his previous role as director of advancement.
Osborne, who has been working with OCS for 21 years, is a 1981 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. He began his teaching career at St. Pius X where he taught fourth grade.
In a press release issued by the school system, Osborne said he thinks this is a great time for the Catholic Schools in this area. Enrollment has stabilized, several curriculum initiatives have been established and the school system is in the process of planning for its next decade.
Osborne’s primary duties will be to serve and support the principals, teachers and staff in carrying out the daily duties and responsibilities of the school system.
The key to OCS success are elements of faith and spirituality, Osborne said in the release, which should permeate every subject.
“It doesn’t mean we have perfect people or perfect processes,” he said. “But acknowledging the role of God and the church in our life gives students their best potential to maximize their gifts and abilities.”
Tom Lilly, OCS president and chancellor/chief administrative officer for the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro, said in the release that his role in operations has been decreasing since June, and that “Keith picked up the day-to-day decision-making on July 1 and hasn’t missed a beat.”
“He was instrumental in helping me put together an outstanding leadership team and with the strategic planning process,” Lilly said.
Osborne said he is blessed to manage the daily operations within the school system.
“We get opportunities to impact lives more powerfully in a Catholic school environment and guiding the decisions we make as a community is a serious responsibility,” he said.
Hayden has had a lifetime relationship with OCS, as her father served as a principal in the grade school system for 30 years, according to the release. Her mother-in-law also taught at Blessed Mother for 23 years.
In her position as director of advancement, Hayden said she will be overseeing the two main funding appeals the school system has each year for the high school and for the kindergarten through eighth grade. A common misconception, she said, is that OCS are fully-funded through tuition. In reality, tuition covers about 60% of funds needed to educate students. That means the school system appeals to the public for the two major fundraisers throughout the year.
She is also working to create an alumni association.
“We have a very close family here in the school system,” she said. “We just want to create opportunities for everyone to communicate and get together more easily.”
She said one of the goals for the alumni association will be to host speakers and get-togethers.
Catholic Schools are a part of her earliest memories, she said.
“We develop such outstanding citizens, but much of the sacrifice comes from our teachers and from the pastors who support us. I’m trying to harness all of the goodwill we’ve developed to grow our endowments and the investments in our organization.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
