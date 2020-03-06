The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra announced on Friday its 55th season, which includes a celebration of classical, film and popular music.
The season kicks off with the symphony's annual Concert on the Lawn. This 33rd free concert is presented to the community on the Kentucky Wesleyan College front lawn at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. The show, titled The Greatest Show on Earth: A Tribute to the Circus, will feature selections from the hit movie "The Greatest Showman," and the movie "The Lion King." Concert on the Lawn is a show in which families can bring picnics and enjoy the music. Concert on the Lawn is sponsored by U.S. Bank.
Opening Night takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the RiverPark Center's Cannon Hall and will feature Grammy-nominated pianist and vocalist Michael Feinstein, who has performed classics all over the world, from Carnegie Hall in New York City to the Sydney Opera House in Australia, as well as the White House and Buckingham Palace. Opening night is sponsored by the law firm of Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs LLP, and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.
The annual Home for the Holidays show will be 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and will feature OSO Conductor Troy Quinn and the symphony performing traditional favorites and new works to ring in the holiday season, including selections from "The Nutcracker," "Scrooge," and "White Christmas." The traditional audience sing-along with the Owensboro Symphony Chorus will lead the show into a medley of holiday classics. Home for the Holidays is sponsored by Aleris, and Riley and John Hess.
Ringing in 2021 is the symphony's A Night at the Oscars performance at 7 p.m. Jan. 30. This show features guest artist Eric Rigler, a world-renowned bagpipe performer who has appeared in films like "Braveheart," "Titanic," "Men in Black 3," and has joined musical artists like Phil Collins, Josh Groban, Faith Hill and Keith Urban. The symphony will perform songs from Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated movies such as "The Godfather," "La La Land," "The Lord of the Rings" and "Titanic." Sponsors for this show are Sheffer Law Firm, PLLC, and the Messenger-Inquirer.
The 7 p.m. March 6, 2021 concert, Superheroes: Avengers, Superman, Mahler, and more, will have Quinn and the symphony playing heroic selections from "Batman" and "The Avengers" alongside conductor Gustav Mahler's "Titan Symphony No. 1." This concert is sponsored by The Glenmore Distillery, Independence Bank, and Dick and Martina Temple.
Closing out the OSO's 2020-21 season will be a concert titled Epic Ending, featuring guest artist cellist Tina Guo at 7 p.m. April 18, 2021. Guo is known for her genre-crossing style, and has been featured on hundreds of blockbuster film, television and game soundtracks, according to the OSO. This show will feature the music of conductor Robert Schumann, as well as the iconic Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven" and more. This concert is sponsored by Swedish Match, BB&T and Owensboro Grain.
Quinn said he is thrilled to announce this upcoming concert season, and that "our concerts are always a stirring mix of adventurous projects that invigorate our minds and traditional favorites that warm our collective hearts."
"Through this programming, we hold true to our organizational mission of creating meaningful, imaginative performances that enrich lives and create memorable experiences for Owensboro and surrounding communities," he said.
Gwyn Payne, symphony deputy CEO, said the organization put a lot of effort into making sure that they go over the top with this season. With a 55th anniversary milestone, she said Quinn and other symphony officials wanted to celebrate and continue the trend of offering bigger and bigger performances audiences can get excited about.
This will be Quinn's fourth season with the symphony. Payne said he has done a wonderful job in his time in Owensboro.
"He's really listening to the community," she said. "Whenever he's talking to people about what we're offering, he's listening and working hard to deliver programs that appeal to everybody."
She said the symphony belongsto Owensboro and the organization would not be able to do what they do without the support of the community and city and county officials. That supports helps the OSO fulfill its mission, she said.
"We are just all about trying to create these meaningful experiences," she said. "We just couldn't do that without the generous help."
Season tickets to the symphony are on sale now through the symphony's website theoso.com, and by calling 270-684-0661, ext. 111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.