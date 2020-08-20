The COVID-19 pandemic has silenced the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra’s 2020-21 season.
The organization announced Wednesday that it will be rolling this year’s concert package into the 2021-22 season.
Gwyn Payne, deputy CEO of the OSO, said the season typically starts in October and runs through April.
This year’s opening night was scheduled for Oct. 24, with five-time Grammy nominated vocalist Michael Feinstein joining the symphony that night.
“... The reason why we’re moving this way is because we had a package plan for our 55th season that was just phenomenal,” Payne said. “And instead of taking the risk of having to piecemeal that together and possibly not having the attendance these programs would warrant … that’s why we made the decision of rolling this season into the next season.”
In July, the OSO announced that it would have to postpone its free, annual Concert on the Lawn performance scheduled for Aug. 16 on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
And because the OSO plays at Owensboro’s RiverPark Center, Payne said the same safety precautions had to be taken with the entire season.
“With the guidelines set forth right now, we would be limited to the amount of patrons that would be allowed into the RiverPark Center,” Payne said. “And along with that comes a great challenge for us as 70 musicians cannot sit on that stage and be socially distanced from one another.”
According to the OSO’s release, patrons who have already subscribed to the 2020-21 season will be given three options:
1. Roll their subscription payment forward to the 2021-22 season. Subscribers who choose this option are able to keep their same reserved seats, while also locking in this year’s ticket prices.
2. Donate the cost of their tickets to the symphony.
3. Be given a full refund.
The OSO has planned separate events in September and December.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, the OSO will host “Symphony Stroll,” which will be offered free to the community. It will feature ensembles placed throughout Smothers Park, beginning with conductor Troy Quinn and the Symphony Chamber Orchestra at the Overlook Stage, and continuing to the plaza behind the RiverPark Center, where a jazz quartet will perform.
And at 7 p.m. Dec. 12, the OSO will present a streaming concert called “Safe at Home for the Holidays” featuring Quinn and members of the OSO, along with special guest vocalist Michael Preacely.
There will also be smaller concerts held throughout the remainder of the year:
• At 11 a.m. Sept. 9, the symphony woodwind ensemble will perform in the courtyard of the Daviess County Public Library.
• At 6 p.m. Oct. 9, a cello choir and string quartet will perform on the back patio of the Hampton Inn and Suites in downtown Owensboro.
• At 5 p.m. Oct. 29, the symphony brass ensemble will perform on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
