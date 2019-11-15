It is Titus Chapman's hope that the new OBKY 1Voice youth choir will help provide all children a chance to become involved with the arts and their community.
The choir is made possible through the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra's Music On Call Community Engagement Program, with the help of the Owensboro Health Community Health Investment grant. It is for children ages 6 to 18 and will take place every at the H.L. Neblett Community Center, 801 W. Fifth St.
Chapman, the choir's director, said the goal is to have a rehearsal each Thursday, except for Thanksgiving, culminating in a Dec. 19 performance at the Neblett Center. That program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Rehearsals are currently open for new participants at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Neblett Center until Dec. 5. Food is provided for participants following rehearsals.
“The idea behind this program is to make it possible for all youth in the Owensboro area to have an opportunity to express themselves musically while enabling them to be proud of their accomplishments," Chapman said. “Our goal is to create an opportunity for all youth, with no obstacles. It’s free and open to everyone.”
There are no auditions required to participate because the program isn't about “creating child stars,” said Jeremy Stephens, the symphony's director of operations. The gospel choir is just about making children feel good about themselves, regardless of skill or talent level.
“OBKY 1Voice will bring kids together to celebrate their own voices with others to make (one voice),” Stephens said. “It will be a transformative experience where we cultivate social skills and friendships in a positive environment and instill confidence without competition.”
Chapman said so far the gospel choir has been going well, with a lot of participation from the community.
“Everybody is involved. Nobody should hold back or feel unwelcome, and it's for all ages,” he said.
Gwyn Payne, the symphony's deputy CEO, said the OSO is excited to partner with the Neblett Center for the program.
Neblett Center Director Olga McKissic said when Chapman approached her about hosting the choir at the center, she was absolutely on board because "that's what we are here for."
"We are here to support the community and community events and definitely supporting the children in the community," she said. "If we can get them off the street and come together as one and as one voice, then hopefully the whole city can hear them."
Before the choir's first rehearsal, Chapman put out about 15 chairs, telling McKissic he wasn't sure if that would be enough, or who would show up.
"Well, it was enough," she said. "Kids started coming in in droves. We were pulling out chairs, pulling out tables, and everything to accommodate the kids coming in. It was a beautiful thing to see."
She said Chapman has a heart for this kind of work, and she appreciates that.
"You can feel the spirit of him, and it's my hope that the children will definitely feel that, too," she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
