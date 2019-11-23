The Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras will host their annual fall concert Monday at First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.
Tom Stites, youth orchestra director, said the String Orchestra, which is for younger or beginning players, has 18 performers. The Youth Orchestra is more advanced and consists of 50 players. Both orchestras have students from Owensboro, counties surrounding Daviess County, and Indiana. Additionally, several adults and college students perform with the players.
The String Orchestra is under the direction of Wade Wiggins. Students rehearse weekly with both orchestras, and students also have access to rehearsals with some of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra musicians.
Gwyn Payne, OSO deputy CEO, said the OSYO is celebrating its 50th season this year.
“The Symphony’s Board of Directors continues to place significant emphasis on commitment to advancing the performance opportunities of children within the region,” she said.
The orchestras are important for young musicians because they often provide works students have never before seen or played.
“What we strive to do is give them more challenging pieces than what they have in the schools,” Stites said. “That’s why you have a youth orchestra, for the challenge.”
He said both orchestras have “good instrumentation” and that the shows will be “very satisfying” for both listeners and the students.
The Youth Orchestra, in particular, will be performing John Philip Sousa’s “The Gladiator March,” Percy Grainger’s “Lincolnshire Posy,” works from Georges Bizet and more.
The concert will kick off at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $10 per person. They are available om advance from any Youth Orchestra member, at theoso.com or at the door the night of the concert.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.