OTS adds new bus routes

Owensboro Transit System riders are about to have six new stopping points within the city.
OTS buses started a route about two weeks ago inside Gateway Commons -- a newer shopping complex that features retail outlets and Malco's Owensboro Cinema Grill -- on Hayden Road.
On Monday, OTS buses will begin traveling their two newest routes on Salem and Carlton drives.
Pamela Canary, OTS system manager, said there are more than 300 stopping points within Owensboro but there has to be a good reason to add new ones.
"Really, it's not common," said Canary about adding stops. "Most of the time it has to do with changes ... buildings being built or retail moving to another location."
Although Gateway Commons is only more recently attracting shoppers and moviegoers to that area, Salem and Carlton drives are far from new.
Canary said there are now businesses that employ numerous people and a new Audubon Area clinic that will meet the ridership demand along Salem and Carlton drives.
"We altered our route because there are hotels in that area that people work at," she said. "And they were having to walk from J.R. Miller (Boulevard) and Frederica (Street)."
Along Frederica Street, the bus stopping points occur about every block.
Canary said there are various factors that determine how many stops on a particular street or area.
"It really has to do with the denseness of the organizations, the agencies and the retail that's in that area," Canary said. "Now, in a normal neighborhood setting, we're probably not going to have a stop at every block because that's not realistic."
And there also places such as medical facilities and assisted living homes that have direct access from the front doors.
"For instance the VA clinic, we pick up and drop off at the front of their building," Canary said. "The reason for that is because we know there are several of their clients that have mobility issues."
The bus routes run from 6 a.m. to 6:50 p.m.
The cost is $1 for one ride and one transfer. Buses return to the OTS station, 430 Allen St., every 45 minutes to allow for transfers.
OTS is offering free days in November and December. They are Nov. 5, Nov. 11, Nov. 29 and Dec. 11-23.
All of the city's bus routes can be viewed at https://transit.owensboro.org/.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
