The world we now live in is a long way from the one we once knew.
And for some of us, it might never again be that way.
If you see it the way some of us do, the gold has been taken out of the golden years.
But please forgive my selfishness regarding times for living.
What we now are experiencing is just as bad for the young as it is for the elderly.
It’s relatively difficult to understand how a virus like corona can hold a nation and a world captive.
We’ve experienced many viruses over the years — some devastating — and the marvels of medicine have managed to get us back on a healthy track.
But not this time. The death-dealing illness has even pulled politics into a more competitive and mind-boggling role.
I’m guilty of protective mistakes but not to the point of personally spreading the disease. My facial mask has been guilty of lenience and for that I’m sorry. But overall the instances of health neglect have been sickening.
While we do not yet have a positive vaccine capable of bringing the pandemic under control, there is a bothersome percentage of Americans who say they will not take the preventive shot when one becomes available.
Preaching is not the reason I was asked to write this weekly column. And I’m really not sure what that reason was. But I’ve got quite a bit of Irish blood coursing through my veins and that fact tends to support my weakness for temper tantrums.
I am dead serious about not wanting to spend the rest of my life being held captive by a health enemy that can and will be defeated if all of the battle fronts and the personnel manning those fronts can hold together.
And that’s not going to happen as long as we have states like Louisiana that allowed it’s top college football team, LSU, to open its stadium to a record number of fans last Saturday afternoon. Instead of distancing and holding the spectators down to about 25%, countless thousands were allowed to pack in elbow to elbow.
We’re a reasonably intelligent collection of people and providing we can override some of the political nonsense seeping through the cracks we’ll come out winners.
Okay, that’s my loud-mouthing for this time. If you will, please help me get the gold back in golden years and get rid of a mask that’s fogging my glasses and straining my lungs.
