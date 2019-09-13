Former Boiler Room owner Henry Wilner is trying his hand at classic country fare.
Wilner's Boiler Room lease with River Valley Behavioral Health (RVBH) ended on Aug. 31, effectively ending a 38-year run for the bar. It suspended business in May due to persistent issues between Wilner and RVBH involving repairs and upkeep of the bar's Cigar Factory Complex location, he said. Wilner still had roughly seven years left on his lease.
"They didn't want alcohol in their facility and they were going to whatever it took to have it that way," he said. "On the lease end, it was a clean break, but the money that we invested in that place was a pretty big loss."
While there were initial conversations about a Boiler Room revival at another location, Wilner has decided to focus on a new family-driven venture -- Hannabell's Country Cafe. The restaurant, at 1324 Carter Road, is named after the two oldest of his three daughters, Hannah and Isabella. It is a far departure from the Boiler Room, Wilner said.
"This establishment does not serve alcohol," he said. "This is a home-style, meat and three style restaurant. We do meatloaf, pot roast, pulled pork, chicken fried chicken, rolls or cornbread and we have over a dozen traditional sides."
The barn style interior is of repurposed old barnwood, barn tin and brick, and boasts wide open spaces, including a 20 seat conference dining room that can facilitate roughly 100 people. The restaurant is more for his daughters and their mother (Lexy), who runs the restaurant, as well as an attempt to bring some life back to the west side.
"This is more for the girls and their mother," he said. "I want to teach my daughters about business while they are young and that making a living is hard work. I would like to pass it on to them. They have five years or I am selling it. The idea is to pass it on to them and then I'm out and fishing. Like I've always said, city officials have forgotten about the west end of Owensboro. Everyone is focused on the (Kentucky) 54 corridor and the east side. The remodeling of Hannabell's location has really improved the whole strip mall here and added to the neighborhood."
The restaurants game plan comes straight from the playbook of many traditional southern diners, even down to its hours of operation. Currently, Hannabell's is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with breakfast and brunch being thrown into the fold from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday's beginning Sept. 22. Aside from their standard operations, there are also daily specials and catering options, he said.
"The brunches and the food are all country style," he said. "Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, grits, biscuits and sausage gravy and you can get made to order omelets -- none of that eggs benedict stuff, just good classic food. We also do carry out catering for large family meals or events, business catering, a 20-seat conference room that can be reserved for business events as well as lunch and catered private parties in the evening that are closed to the public.
"So far, business has been good, there is still a lot of people that come in and say that they didn't even know we were here."
