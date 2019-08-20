A Tuesday morning fire broke out at Price Less Foods on Scherm Road, which caused mostly heavy smoke and water damage.
The fire was reported at 3:19 a.m. by Owensboro police officers responding to a burglary alarm at the store, at 1731 Scherm Road. Steve Leonard, battalion chief for the Owensboro Fire Department, said the fire appears to have started in a compressor in one of the grocery store's coolers.
The fire is believed to have smoldered for an hour or more before spreading to other coolers and activating four of the store's sprinkler heads.
The sprinklers contained the fire to the area of the affected coolers. Leonard said falling ceiling tiles activated a motion alarm. When officers arrived, they found smoke and water coming out of the store and called for fire units, Leonard said.
Firefighters were at the store for about two and a half hours, Leonard said. The fire itself did minimal damage, but the building and contents sustained heavy smoke and some water damage, Leonard said.
"Had there not been sprinklers, it would have extended into the attic area," and become a major fire, Leonard said. The cause of the fire hasbeen ruled accidental.
"The compressor failed for some reason," Leonard said. The store was closed Tuesday.
Price Less Foods is owned by Houchens Industries, which is located in Bowling Green. Houchens officials could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.