Overturned stuck semitrailers causing problems on Griffith Station Road

Thursday afternoon's traffic snarl on Griffith Station Road near Stanley has become common lately.
At 4:43 p.m., a semitrailer attempting to cross over the railroad tracks bottomed out on the tracks and became stuck. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and spent hours there while the semitrailer was removed. The last deputy left the scene on the county's west side at 8 p.m.
Here's the issue. Griffith Station Road has a weight limit and isn't an appropriate roadway for semi-trucks and trailers. But some truck drivers are using the road anyway as an alternative to the detour around a closed section of U.S. 60.
A portion of U.S. 60 will be closed until about the end of the year while its elevation is raised to make it less likely to flood.
The state highway department set up a detour around the closed area, but truck drivers have been taking Griffith Station Road instead.
The result for law enforcement has been a headache, said Major Barry Smith, chief deputy of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
"We've probably had two trucks overturn on Griffith Station Road and (Thursday) is the second or third truck that has got hung up on the railroad track," Smith said.
"It's all because of the detour," he said. "Instead of taking the detour, they take Griffith Station Road."
The sheriff's department had already increased patrols in the area to look for speeders and reckless drivers along the detour route, which runs along Kentucky 279 and Kentucky 1554.
Smith said the sheriff's department will ticket truck drivers on Griffith Station Road whenever deputies spot a truck that seems to exceed the road's weight limit.
Semitrailers get stuck on the railroad tracks because the "track is too steep, and they bottom out," Smith said.
"The conditions of the road and the railroad tricks cause (semi-trucks and trailers) to be a hazard, whether they are loaded or unloaded," he said.
No one has been injured in the incidents, but they have caused problems for a variety of people.
"I had to notify CSX (to hold) the train the whole time" the tracks are blocked, Smith said. Also, deputies "are tied up for three to four hours at a time when a truck is overturned" or stuck on the tracks, he said.
Keith Todd, public information officer for the state highway department, said the state has established a perfectly acceptable detour for semis to use if only truck drivers use it.
"As far as forcing anybody to do that, there's not anything we can do," Todd said.
"You can provide adequate information (about the detour) and even beyond ... and add message boards, but people still go wherever they want to," Todd said.
The hope, Todd said, is businesses in the area will inform their truck drivers to stay off Griffith Station Road and deputies issuing traffic tickets will result in fewer truckers taking that road.
"I'm hoping officers having to deal with this are writing appropriate citations," Todd said. "That will get people's attention."
