Owensboro’s Smothers Park was bursting at the seams as iconic aircraft took to the skies above the Ohio River, performing mesmerizing aerobatics and formations during the Owensboro Air Show on Saturday afternoon.
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Owensboro’s most anticipated summer events returned this weekend, with spectators setting up lawn chairs in rows two and three people deep along the riverfront Saturday.
Performers at the show included a host of both historic and modern aircraft, including the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, B-25 Mitchell Bomber and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
Tim Ross, Owensboro’s director of public events, said after Saturday’s show that he is pleased with how the event has been going so far.
“The crowds were just huge today and the weather held out for us,” Ross said. “It was a really enthusiastic crowd so we are excited about the response the show has gotten.”
Ross said that while poor weather in other parts of the country prevented some aircraft from making it to the show, creating a bit of a lull in the action at times, the spectators did not seem to mind.
“We had a few little breaks in there that might have slowed it down at the start but the crowd certainly seemed to love it.”
Ross said that event officials will not have an official tally of how many spectators attended this year’s Owensboro Air Show until the conclusion of the third and final day of the event Sunday.
In 2018, the last time the U.S. Navy Blue Angels participated in the event, an estimated 70,000 people attended the air show.
Owensboro native and pilot Benjamin Nanney decided to show his spirit for the occasion by wearing a matching shirt and shorts featuring dozens of airplanes on a blue background.
“I am a pilot myself,” he said. “I am just really into aviation.”
Nanney said he is looking forward to seeing the stunt planes featured in this year’s Owensboro Air Show lineup.
Glenn Bossmeyer made the trip in from Louisville for the event Saturday.
“My son said there was a show and we didn’t have any other plans so we came down,” he said just before the start of the show.
Bossmeyer said he had previously seen the Thunder Over Louisville airshow, which typically kicks off the Kentucky Derby Festivities in April, but it was his first time at the Owensboro Air Show.
Overcast skies gave way to sunshine as the United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team opened the show, parachuting down to earth during the National Anthem and carrying an American Flag, leaving a trail of red and white smoke in their wake.
Larry Labriola was the next to take to the sky, flying his Aero L-39 Albatros jet produced by Aero Vodochody in the former Czechoslovakia. The veteran pilot and New York resident performed a variety of aerobatic maneuvers to wow the crowd.
The show then took a time leap back to the 1960s and the Vietnam War as songs like Jefferson Airplane’s 1969 hit Volunteers and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Fortunate Son filled the air as the UH-1 Huey helicopter flew by the crowd. One of the most iconic images of the Vietnam War, the Huey Helicopter, is operated by the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation. Helicopter rides are available throughout the weekend at Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport.
Perhaps the event highlight for many, the Blue Angels soared in the skies above Owensboro, its iconic blue and yellow jets performing stunts and flying in formation. Founded in 1946, the mission of the Blue Angels is to, “showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.”
On the other end of the technological spectrum, a 1917 Curtiss JN-4 “Jenny” biplane operated by the nonprofit “Friends of Jenny” showcased the dawn of military aviation. Built entirely of wood, the plane is held together by more than one-mile of cable. Originally powered by a 90 horsepower Curtiss engine, the time capsule of an airplane now relies on a Hispano-Suiza engine, which allows the plane to cruise at 65 mph.
The Owensboro Air Show will continue with the same schedule of performers featured during Saturday’s show along the Owensboro Riverfront. For more information, visit www.owensboroairshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.