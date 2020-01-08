Owensboro announces HydroFair for August

Hydroplane racing will officially return to Owensboro this year.
The Owensboro HydroFair will be Aug. 14-16, city officials announced Wednesday at a press conference on the Ohio riverfront behind the Owensboro Convention Center. Owensboro is partnering with American Hydroplane Events to host the event. Race Director Randy Leintz said the bulk of the racing will happen during the afternoons of the weekend.
The event will start Friday, Aug. 14 with hydroplane testing from 1 to 5 p.m. The qualifying races will be from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Aug 15. The qualifying races then pick up from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 16. Championship races will begin Sunday at 1 and will last until 4 p.m.
“We promise nonstop racing action,” Leintz said.
The HydroFair will consist of about 50 hydroplanes separated into seven different classes. The speeds of the hydroplanes range from 110 to more than 170 miles per hour. Leintz said the racing participants will be from across the nation. The vehicles will race in an oval-shaped loop between the Glover C. Cary Bridge and English Park. The track is 1.25 miles long and hydroplanes will cycle around the track four times.
The last time hydroplanes raced in Owensboro was during an exhibition event in 1979. Owensboro hosted the Owensboro Regatta from 1969 through 1978, where hydroplanes competed along the Ohio River.
The Owensboro HydroFair will replace the annual Owensboro Air Show for 2020. City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger was one of the individuals to suggest that hydroplane racing should replace the air show.
“I’ve been a hydroplane fan, an enthusiast for well over 40 years,” he said. “I sat on these banks back in the 70s and enjoyed the racing and all of the festivities that go along with it.”
Scott Pierce, a hydroplane driver, won an H1 Unlimited national hydroplane championship in 1991. He will be racing in Owensboro HydroFair this year and also remembers the races from the 1970s.
“You’re going to see a whale of a show,” he said. “These things are beasts.”
Leintz said the races will continue even if it rains, unless there is lightning. Food and beverage vendors will be available during the weekend.
There are free viewing areas planned throughout Smothers Park along the downtown riverfront, but reserved seating will also be available at the start/finish line near the Owensboro Convention Center. The ticket prices have yet to be determined. There will also be a ticketed area at English Park for fans to watch hydroplane teams in their pit areas.
The event will need about 100 volunteers, Leintz said. More information about volunteer opportunities and reserved seating will be available at owensborohydrofair.com
Jagoe Homes is the presenting sponsor.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.