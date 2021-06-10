The Owensboro Black Expo received a $2,500 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support summer literacy.
This grant, according to Black Expo member Dracin Williams, will be put toward LitCamp, their first summer literacy program for third graders.
The purpose of the program is to help students who are already disadvantaged retain the information that is often lost over summer break.
LitCamp will utilize Scholastic’s summer curriculum, which includes literacy lessons that are easy to implement.
“The grant means a lot to the work we’re doing,” Williams said. “Without this grant, the program would not be possible.”
The Owensboro Black Expo has been around since the 1970s, and promotes diversity and addresses problems within underrepresented communities.
Williams said that, although LitCamp is a great opportunity for these students, it should be a “call to action” to local superintendents and leaders about the issues that local Black students face.
“A lot of what we do stems from disparities in the Black community,” Williams said. “This is a necessary survival program.”
Williams said that he feels the Black Expo is in tune with Owensboro’s Black community.
LitCamp was created after local school districts and the Owensboro Black Expo recognized a disparity in academic achievement among poor and/or Black students.
This, in combination with the common “summer slide,” where students often don’t retain the information they learned in the previous school year, led the Black Expo to start LitCamp.
LitCamp will launch with 15 third graders who recently finished the second grade. An official date for LitCamp has yet to be decided.
Williams said that a program like this has been a long time coming.
“We had to act urgently to create a solution,” Williams said. “There was no time to waste.”
For more on LitCamp and the Owensboro Black Expo, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theowensboroblackexpo.
