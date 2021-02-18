February is more than half over, but there is still plenty of time to observe Black history with the 2021 Owensboro Black History Month Celebration.
The celebration’s itinerary, which is a collaborated sponsorship between the H.L. Neblett Community Center, The Northwest Neighborhood Alliance and the Owensboro Black Expo, continues Thursday, Feb. 18, with the H.L. Neblett Retirement Workshop via a Zoom conference at 6:15 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/85686927886.
The celebration continues with the Neblett Home Buyer Empowerment Panel at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 25, also through a Zoom conference at us02web.zoom.us/j/86033387241.
On Feb. 27, a free sack lunch will be given away at noon at Fifth and Poplar streets.
The festivities conclude with the Black History Program drive-in program, “The Hill We Climb.” This program will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, at the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot.
“This is our grand finale,” H.L. Neblett Community Center recreational director Larry Owen said. “It’s going to take place live on stage ... that can be viewed on a 45-foot screen. And the audio of the program will be broadcasting through your car radio.”
The live show will include a presentation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award and the Rev. George E. Riley On the Battlefield Award, keynote speaker Owensboro High School Assistant Principal K. O. Lewis, musical selections from Titus Chapman & Friends and Chaun Paulk, and “The Hill We Climb” poem recital by Owensboro High School recent Harvard-accepted student Kaysia Harrington.
All attendees of the live program must wear a mask while outside their vehicles.
Between these events, Black history facts and interesting stories are announced intermittently each day during Black History Month on Cromwell radio stations.
For more information about these events, contact the H.L. Neblett Community Center at 270-685-3197.
