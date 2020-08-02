Jack T. Wells, 65, a major player in Owensboro's economy for decades, died Sunday.
He started his career working for $1.25 at The Hermitage long-term care facility when he was 15.
Wells later bought The Hermitage and built it into the largest long-term health care company in Kentucky with more than 3,500 employees.
He teamed with developer Matt Hayden a decade ago and the men began redeveloping downtown and other parts of the city.
They built the new Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Building, the Holiday Inn Riverfront, Alorica Building and Enclave at Riverfront Living downtown, bought Towne Square Mall and the old Texas Gas property at 3800 Frederica Street and began redeveloping them.
This story will be updated.
