Owensboro is the main distribution hub for a statewide toy drive started by Kentucky’s first lady Britainy Beshear to benefit those affected by the western Kentucky tornadoes, according to Corey King, Kentucky State Police public affairs officer.
The drive, which started Tuesday and ends Saturday, has amassed more than 100,000 toys for children and teens in Kentucky, King said.
There are more trucks coming over the weekend with the last loads of toys.
The toys are being shipped from Louisville to Owensboro as they arrive there.
King said that state officials were trying to figure out the best way to support children and teens since the disaster happened so close to Christmas. The toy drive was created, and King said Owensboro was chosen as the distribution hub.
“It was a no-brainer that Owensboro is the best location to have it,” King said. “It’s the farthest west with the least amount of impact.”
King said the governor’s office was “very receptive” to Owensboro being the central hub.
King, who went to school in Mayfield, said he went down and saw the destruction firsthand.
“If I didn’t know it was in Mayfield, I would have no clue where I was at,” King said. “It was surreal. The need is real.”
King said there are many volunteers from local churches that are pitching in to help sort the toys.
After the toys are sorted, they will be delivered to the hardest hit areas early next week in time for Christmas.
“I think it’s just great that this area is so involved in this,” King said.
He said Nutrien Ag Services, Averitt Express and a local storage company were “instrumental” in this process.
“I think everyone has stepped up,” King said about relief efforts across the state. “It’s truly amazing to see how much compassion and love there is, not just here but across the country.”
