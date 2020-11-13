The city of Owensboro’s 2020 Christmas card is out and for sale.
This year’s card, entitled “Little Full, Lotta Sap” is the second Christmas card created by local artist Aaron Kizer who went through various ideas and drafts of the card before finally settling on using the Christmas tree-topped Owensboro trolley. The inspiration for his work was none other than the popular Christmas movie. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” he said.
“It has been a cluster of a year and what better film to pull from to highlight how insane this year has been,” he said. “I played with a bunch of different ideas and how to create something uplifting in a time where the holiday spirit will be hard to come by for so many.”
For Kizer, the unfinished feel of the work allows for endless possibilities in the eye of the beholder, he said.
“When you look at this card you are free to wonder where that tree is headed and to whom. It could have been cut down illegally and the trolley driver is making off with it somewhere. Who knows? For me, the fact that it is unfinished symbolizes that we still have a good chunk of the year left and maybe it can be turned around and made into something spectacular.”
The 2020 Christmas cards are limited and can be purchased for $2 each at Owensboro City Hall, at 101 E. Fourth St.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.