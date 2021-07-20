At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following items:
• Invocation and pledge by Commissioner Mark Castlen
• Recognize the retirement of Terri Luellen, administrative aide, sanitation department effective July 31
• Dust Bowl Week proclamation
• Hear a public events update by Tim Ross, public events director
• Consider for approval the Owensboro City Commission meeting minutes from July 6 and July 13
• Consider appointing Tami Wilson to fill the remainder of an unexpired term on the City Utility Commission that ends Jan. 8, 2024
• Consider appointing Deb Hizny and Loretta Schell to a two-year term to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance effective July 20
• Consider the first reading of Ordinance 10-2021: an ordinance entitled closing alley right-of-way located behind 714 Sycamore St. and 1013 W. Eighth St. and between 1010 and 1014 W. Seventh Streets in the city of Owensboro, Kentucky, at the request of Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County
• City Manager items
• Consider hiring Nathan T. Mewes to a probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to electrician with the Facilities Maintenance Buildings Department, effective Aug. 2
• Consider hiring Susan A. Howard as a probationary, full-time, non-civil-service appointment to office manager with the Public Works Engineering Department effective June 21
• Consider hiring Luke A. Cecil to a regular-full-time non-civil service appointment to fire lieutenant with the Owensboro Fire Department, effective Aug. 2
• Consider hiring Buster D. Davidson III to a regular, full-time-non-civil service appointment to fire captain with the Owensboro Fire Department
• Hear comments from city manager and elected officials.
• Open public forum
• The meeting can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page,
@CityofOwensboro, or
on the city’s website. www.Owensboro.org.
