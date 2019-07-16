At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, July 16, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Hear an Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport update by Director Rob Barnett.
• Hear a Dugan Best Recreation Center update by Parks and Recreation Department personnel, Mike Gray and J'nayah Hall.
• Proclaim Dust Bowl Week in Owensboro.
• Consider the June 18, July 9 and July 11 city commission meeting minutes.
• Hear the first reading of Ordinance 24-2019 — an ordinance rebating 1% of occupational taxes from the salaries, wages and other compensation to be paid by new employees hired by Trifecta Steel LLC (2911 Medley Road), formerly Kentucky Building Systems LLC, provided that it meet the criteria set forth in its application for incentives under the Kentucky Business Investment Program.
• Consider Municipal Order 19-2019 — a municipal order authorzing the mayor to execute a second addendum to management and lease (with option to purchase) agreement between the city and RiverPark Center Inc.
• Consider the May Financial Report.
• Consider the following personnel appointments:
- Zane Rutherford — probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to roadworker with the Public Works Street Department, effective July 22.
- Logan Burnett – regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective July 22.
- Travis White – regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective July 22.
- Lauren Shaffer – regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective July 23.
• Hear city manager comments.
• Hear city commission comments.
• Hear public comments.
