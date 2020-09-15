At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Sep. 15, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following items:
Consider the following appointments:
• Reappoint Larry Conder to a three-year term effective Oct. 4, 2020, to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee.
• Appoint Joe Bowen to a four-year term effective Oct. 2, 2020, to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board.
Consider the following ordinances:
• Hear the second reading and vote on Ordinance 15-2020: An ordinance amending the annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021, and amending ordinance 7-2020 to revise beginning fund balances, carry over appropriations for all outstanding encumbrances, capital projects and re-budget funds.
• Hear the second reading and vote on Ordinance 16-2020: An ordinance annexing to the City of Owensboro certain unincorporated territory in the county of Daviess adjoining the present boundary line of the city, being property owned by the city located at the 3800 block of Fairview Drive (3805 and 3810 Fairview Drive, and Fairview Drive right-of-way), containing 24.280 acres, more or less.
• Hear the second reading and vote on Ordinance 17-2020: An ordinance revising employee handbook policy 109, thereby including entry level police officer candidates that are eligible to participate in an alternate education program to obtain an associate’s degree to be considered for employment.
• Hear the second reading and vote on Ordinance 18-2020: An ordinance levying ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021, at the rate of 26.40 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real property, 27.87 cents per $100 of assessed valuations of personal property, and 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of vehicles, and providing for the collection and appointment of same.
• Hear the first reading of Ordinance 19-2020: An ordinance amending and updating Chapter 26, Article VI, of the Owensboro Municipal Code titled “Solid Wastes”; and further amending section 26-263 by imposing a $25 fine for repeated returns for collection or failure to remove mobile container from curb; and further amending section 26-266 to impose a $50 fine for stacking limbs and brush on streets, sidewalks, and medians requiring removal; and further amending section 26-298 by imposing a fine of $100 to $500 for failure of commercial and industrial establishments to maintain operating conditions of their mobile containers.
Consider the following municipal orders:
• Consider Municipal Order 28-2020: A municipal order approving the filing by the Owensboro Police Department of an application for a state Homeland Security grant in the amount of $259,674.00 with the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security for the purchase of a tactical multipurpose response and rescue vehicle for the OPD Emergency Response Team.
• Consider Municipal Order 29-2020: A municipal order approving the filing by the Owensboro Fire Department of an application for a state Homeland Security grant in the amount of $214,481.40 with the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security for the purchase of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRN-E) detection equipment and protective gear.
• Consider Municipal Order 30-2020: A municipal order approving the execution of separate agreements between the city, Global Spectrum, L.P., Atmos Energy Corporation, Boardwalk Pipelines, L.P., Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc., and Stanton Family Foundation for the event sponsorship of Energy on Ice.
Consider the following hires:
• Aquado R. Douglas — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Laborer/Maintenance Helper with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective Sept. 28, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.