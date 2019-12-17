At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Hear award presentations for State Sen. Matt Castlen receiving a Friend of Kentucky Cities Award, a Cap Gardner Award and the Owensboro Municipal Utilities and Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Golden Santa Award.
• Hear a presentation on the Economic Development Corporation by Executive Director Brittany Johnson.
• Hear an audit report from the Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC accounting firm.
• Consider approval of minutes from the Dec. 3 meeting.
• Consider reappointing Brenda Clayton to a four-year term expiring Jan. 21, 2024, to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board
• Consider reappointing Lynn Holland to a four-year term expiring Jan. 7, 2024, of the City Employees' Pension Board.
• Consider reappointing Nate Pagan to a two-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2021, to the Green River Area Development District.
• Consider reappointing Kevin Collignon to a one-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2020, to the Green River Area Development District Regional Transportation Committee.
• Consider reappointing Tony Cecil to a three-year term expiring Jan. 8, 2023, to the City Utility Commission.
• Consider reappointing Paul Martin to a three-year term expiring Jan. 18, 2023, to the City Utility Commission.
• Consider reappointing Hannah Thurman to a two-year-term expiring Nov. 7, 2021, to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Consider appointing Chip Pride to a two-year term expiring Nov. 7, 2021, to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Consider appointing Rafe Buckner to a two-year term expiring Nov. 1, 2021, to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Consider reappointing Fred Reeves to a four-year term expiring Jan. 1, 2024, to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
• Consider appointing Skyler Stewart to a four-year term expiring Jan. 1, 2024, to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
• Consider reappointing Glenn Morrison to a three-year term expiring Jan. 4, 2023, to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board.
• Consider reappointing Bob Whitmer to continue filling a term expiring June 30, 2020, to the Regional Water Resource Agency Board of Directors.
• Consider appointing J.T. Fulkerson to a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2022, to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
• Consider reappointing Rosemary Conder to continue filling a term expiring Sept. 1, 2020, to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee.
• Consider reappointing Larry Maglinger to a one-year term expiring Jan. 1, 2021, to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
• Hear the first reading of an ordinance to close and abandon a portion of an alley right of way at the rear of 418 and 424 Bolivar streets in Owensboro at the request of Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church.
• Hear the first reading of an ordinance amending and updating sections 5-127, 5-129, 5-130, 5-136, and 5-137 of the property maintenance code.
• Consider a municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a parking lease agreement with the enclave at Riverfront Living, LLC and to approve easements.
• Consider a municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement by and between the City of Owensboro and Daviess County for Emergency Medical Ambulance Services and establishing an ambulance contracting authority.
• Consider a municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute real estate purchase agreements for properties located at 1013 W. Eighth St., 1015 W. Eighth St. and 1017 W. Eighth St and further declaring the properties as surplus properties and further authorizing the mayor to execute deeds transferring the properties in accordance to state law.
• Consider the financial report for the period ending Oct. 31, 2019.
• Consider personnel appointments:
William J. Culbertson -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to road worker with the Public Works Street Department, effective Dec. 23, 2019
Susan R. Crago -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the police department, effective Jan. 6, 2020
Trevor D. Dixon -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Jan. 6, 2020 contingent on successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements
Brad N. Hall -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Firefighter with the fire department, effective Jan. 6, 2020
Joseph C. Calvert -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to maintenance worker with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective Dec. 23, 2019
Robert M. Lacy -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Dec. 23, 2019
Elizabeth A. Moore -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Dec. 23, 2019
John F. Hodges -- Regular, full-time non-civil service appointment to bus driver/dispatcher with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Dec. 4, 2019
Kimberly A. Tignor -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to paralegal with the administration department, effective Dec. 17, 2019
Andy E. Owen -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to fire driver/engineer with the fire department, effective Dec. 23, 2019
• Hear city manager comments
• Hear comments from City Commission
• Hear public comments
• Consider a closed session to discuss the acquisition or sale of property
