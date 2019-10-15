At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
Hear retirement recognitions of Lt. Chris Curtis, Engineer Donnie Head Jr. and Engineer Chuck Pedley from the Owensboro Fire Department.
Hear retirement recognition of Major Gordon Black of the Owensboro Police Department.
Consider the appointment of Robert M. Berry to the Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Development Authority Board. It’s to fill the remainder of an unexpired term that ends April 3, 2022.
Consider the reappointments of Suzette Austin, Bruce Houp and Susie Houp to the Apollo Neighborhood Alliance for two-year terms expiring Oct. 22, 2021.
Consider the second reading of an ordinance annexing the property located at 1900 Pleasant Valley Road, containing 7 acres. There will be an annexation incentive agreement for the property.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance providing for the authorization and issuance of electric light and power refunding revenue bonds.
Consider municipal order for Cedarhurst that has consented to the annexation of the property located at 1900 Pleasant Valley Road containing 7 acres.
Consider financial reports.
Consider personnel appointments:
Hunter B. Ragan — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to engineering technician with the Public Works Engineering Department, effective Oct. 28, 2019
Damon N. Brandle — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effectiveNov. 11, 2019
Joshua E. Jones — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Nov. 11, 2019
Coy M. Murphy — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Nov. 11, 2019
Cody N. Ramburger — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Nov. 11, 2019
Jordan L. Roberts — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Nov. 11, 2019
PROMOTIONAL / PROBATIONARY
Jason D. Winkler — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to major with the police department, effective Oct. 27, 2019
Grant J. Haire — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to fire lieutenant with the fire department, effective Nov. 10, 2019
Colby L. Grayson — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to fire driver/ engineer with the fire department, effective Dec. 8, 2019
Steven W. Reddish — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to fire driver/ engineer with the fire department, effective Dec. 8, 2019
REGULAR STATUS
Susan R. Frasier — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Public Works bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Oct. 29, 2019
Hear city manager comments.
Hear City Commission members’ comments.
Hear public comments.
