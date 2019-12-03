At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
Recognize the retirement of city finance department employee Walter Phelps.
Proclaim Tuesday, Dec. 3, Giving Tuesday.
Consider reappointing Suzanne Craig to a three-year term expiring Dec. 1, 2022, to Owensboro Area Shelter and Information Services (OASIS).
Consider appointing Joseph Acquisto, Andrea Robinson and Jana Sullivan to a three-year term expiring Dec. 3, 2020 to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission.
Consider municipal order providing a 1.6% cost-of-living increase for all eligible pension annuitants of the Owensboro police and firefighter's retirement fund.
Consider appointing Brian Roberts to lieutenant with the Owensboro Fire Department, effective Dec. 9, 2019.
