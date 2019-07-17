At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following agenda items:
• Heard an Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport update by Director Rob Barnett.
• Heard a Dugan Best Recreation Center update by Parks and Recreation Department personnel, Mike Gray and J'nayah Hall.
• Proclaimed Dust Bowl Week in Owensboro.
• Approved the June 18, July 9 and July 11 city commission meeting minutes.
• Heard the first reading of Ordinance 24-2019 -- an ordinance rebating 1% of occupational taxes from the salaries, wages and other compensation to be paid by new employees hired by Trifecta Steel LLC (2911 Medley Road), formerly Kentucky Building Systems LLC, provided that it meet the criteria set forth in its application for incentives under the Kentucky Business Investment Program.
• Approved Municipal Order 19-2019 -- a municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute a second addendum to management and lease (with option to purchase) agreement between the city and RiverPark Center Inc.
• Approved the May Financial Report.
• Approved the following personnel appointments:
Zane Rutherford -- probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to roadworker with the Public Works Street Department, effective July 22.
Logan Burnett -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective July 22.
Travis White -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective July 22.
Lauren Shaffer -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective July 23.
• Heard city manager comments.
• Heard city commission comments.
• Heard public comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.