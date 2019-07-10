At its 5 p.m. special-called meeting Tuesday on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following agenda items:
• Approved the following personnel appointments:
Joseph Calvert – probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective July 15.
Don Troutman – probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective July 15.
Nate Pagan – regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to city manager with the Administration Department, effective June 24.
Jeffery Roby – regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to evidence collection unit technician with the Police Department, effective July 2.
• Heard first reading of Ordinance 18-2019 — an ordinance repealing Ordinance 12-2019, which was approved on June 4 and would have annexed 48.3 acres of unincorporated adjoining land at 2280 Tamarack Road (Apollo High School) into the city of Owensboro.
• Heard first reading of Ordinance 19-2019 — an ordinance repealing Ordinance 13-2019, which was approved on June 4 and would have annexed 52.24 acres of unincorporated adjoining land at 4610 Goetz Drive (Burns Middle School), 4514 Goetz Drive (Burns Elementary School) and 1621 Southtown Boulevard (Daviess County Public Schools Maintenance and Transportation departments) into the city of Owensboro.
• Heard first reading of Ordinance 20-2019 — an ordinance repealing Ordinance 14-2019, which was approved on June 4 and would have annexed 6.37 acres of unincorporated adjoining land at 1622 Southeastern Parkway (DCPS board office) into the city of Owensboro.
• Heard first reading of Ordinance 21-2019 — an ordinance repealing Ordinance 15-2019, which was approved on June 4 and would have annexed 31.68 acres of unincorporated adjoining land at 4255 New Hartford Road (Daviess County High School) into the city of Owensboro.
• Heard first reading of Ordinance 22-2019 — an ordinance repealing Ordinance 16-2019, which was approved on June 4 and would have annexed 22.8 acres of unincorporated adjoining land at 6000 Fairview Drive (future site of the new Daviess County Middle School) into the city of Owensboro.
• Heard first reading of Ordinance 23-2019 — an ordinance repealing Ordinance 17-2019, which was approved on June 4 and would have annexed 14.88 acres of unincorporated adjoining land at 2909 Kentucky 54 (Highland Elementary School) into the city of Owensboro.
• Heard an Owensboro Transit System update by Transit Manager Pamela Canary.
• Heard an OBKY Project update by Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock.
• Heard The District update by Public Events Director Tim Ross.
• Heard an ambulance services update by Owensboro Fire Department Chief Steve Mitchell.
• Reviewed the City Project List.
