At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following agenda items:
• Proclaimed September National Recovery Month
• Heard community priorities presentation by Candance Brake, Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce president and CEO
• Appointed Denny Hinton to Northwest Neighborhood Alliance to fill the remainder of an unexpired term that ends April 16, 2021
• Appointed Candance Brake to the Owensboro Health Board of Directors for a three-year term expiring Oct. 31, 2022
• Approved second reading of an ordinance annexing the property located at 3310 W. Second St., containing 0.470 acres
• Heard first reading of the tax rate for fiscal year 2019-2020 on real property be set at 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real property, 26.74 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of personal property, and 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of vehicles, and providing for the collection and apportionment of same
• Heard first reading of a budget amendment ordinance to revise all beginning fund balances, carryover all outstanding encumbrances, capital projects and re-budget funds
• Heard first reading of a bond ordinance to issue a Bond Series 2019A for the purpose of refunding the outstanding General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2016, the proceeds of which were used to finance various public projects; and issuing Bond Series 2019B for the purpose of refunding the outstanding Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2012, the proceeds of which were used to finance the costs of construction of an economic development project; and issuing Bond Series 2019C for the purpose of refunding the outstanding General Obligation Public Project Bonds, Series 2011, the proceeds of which were used to finance a portion of the downtown revitalization; and issuing Bond Series 2019D for the purpose of refunding the outstanding Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2011, the proceeds of which were used to finance the costs of construction of an economic development project; and issuing series 2019E for the purpose of refunding the outstanding General Obligation Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2012B, the proceeds of which were used to finance and refinance a portion of the costs of a downtown revitalization project
• Approved minutes from Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 meetings
• Approved a municipal order declaring .237 acres of real property located adjacent to 3310 W. Second St. as surplus property and authorizing the mayor to execute a quitclaim deed transferring the property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet of Highways
• Approved financial report
• Approved appointments:
James A. Green – Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Public Works Laborer/Maintenance Helper with the Public Works Street Department, effective Sept. 2, 2019
Mallory A. Sims – Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the police department, effective Sept. 3, 2019
Dakota J. Bratcher – Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Sept. 5, 2019
Bryce Y. Garrett – Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Sept. 5, 2019
Wilson D. Jenkins – Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Sept. 5, 2019
Lucas M. Lashbrook – Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Sept. 5, 2019
Jeremy A. Mahoney – Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Sept. 5, 2019
Jason M. Rhodes – Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Sept. 5, 2019
• Heard elected officials
• Heard public comment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.