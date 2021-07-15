While entertainment venues like the Owensboro Convention Center were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said business is already bouncing back.
“We had 18 major cancellations,” Alexander said of the previous fiscal year. “These are big conventions that we had planned, big other annual events and we were able to successfully rebook 70% of those.”
Getting so many of those canceled events to come back to Owensboro has accounted for about $300,000 in convention center revenue, she said.
Alexander said convention centers around the country have a reputation for being called “loss leaders,” due to the fact that they generally operate at a deficit.
“But it is at the expense of encouraging more shopping downtown, more restaurants as well as the hotel economic impact,” she said.
For the current 2021-22 fiscal year, the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St., is expecting to host about 213 events with 86,555 attendees. The gross revenue from these events is expected to be $2,691,866 with event expenses totaling $1,033.737 and indirect expenses of $1,980,725, making for a net loss of $322,596.
While the convention center is not yet back to operating at its pre-pandemic levels, Alexander said she is estimating a 75% to 80% return on typical revenue as well as attendance. It is the same story over at the Owensboro Sportscenter, which is expecting the return of some of its larger annual events this year fiscal year.
During the pandemic, the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter did not sit dormant but rather were able to host 190 in-person events. Alexander said most of these events were smaller in scale, and included wedding receptions and some small corporate meetings, as well as some events such as the Kentucky Arts and Crafts Exposition.
The new fiscal year will also bring some new events to the convention center that have yet to experience Owensboro’s hospitality. These include the Kentucky Water and Wastewater Association, which is looking to come back next May, as well as a Fear Expo, which is a trade show geared toward the haunted house industry.
The pandemic also led to three cheer-dance competitions electing to relocate to the Owensboro Convention Center from their original intended locations.
“I know there was one that was originally in Evansville,” Alexander said. They called us on a Wednesday and came here on Sunday.
“Because they had such a good experience here, they are now rebooking for next year and are even having more events.”
Alexander said those relocated competitions represent $42,000 in revenue as well as more than 500 hotel room nights booked.
“So those are some new events that you are going to see on our calendar that we didn’t have and that was actually because of the pandemic,” she said.
To date, 60% of the convention center’s annual budget is booked, a new record, Alexander said.
“We usually strive to get 50%, but it is actually a little over 60% at this point,” she said.
While there are typically from 8,500 to 10,000 hotel room nights confirmed at this point in the year for convention center events, that number currently sits at 12,500.
“That is some pretty good news for the current budget year,” Alexander said.
