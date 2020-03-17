Owensboro natives Chris and Nikki Hall have tested negative for COVID-19.
The couple, who gained national attention during their time quarantined aboard the Grand Princess cruise liner, arrived home in Owensboro on Sunday night after a short quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia.
The Halls received their results from the U.S. State Department on Tuesday via the Green River Area Health Department, and while they are still under quarantine, they are hoping that some restrictions will be "relaxed," said Chris Hall.
"When I say relaxed, we are just hoping to be able to hug our kids," he said. "It is a relief, we do have to do our quarantine, but now we know we aren't carrying. The local health department called and gave us the results so for now we have to keep what we are doing."
