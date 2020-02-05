Owensboro and Daviess County public schools announced Wednesday afternoon they will be closing the remainder of this week due to low attendance from illness.
District officials said this decision was made due to a large number of students and staff absent.
Owensboro Catholic Schools also follow the same schedule as Daviess County Public Schools, and therefore will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
An OPS official said the makeup day for the district will be March 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.