Owensboro, Daviess County, and Hancock County public schools announced Wednesday afternoon they will be closing the remainder of this week because of low attendance from illness.
District officials said this decision was made because of a large number of students and staff absent for varying illnesses.
Owensboro Catholic Schools also follow the same schedule as Daviess County Public Schools, and therefore will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
While the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports influenza across the state is high, the flu has not hit Daviess County and the surrounding region as hard. Ohio County has one confirmed case, Daviess has three, McLean has one, and Muhlenberg has 18 confirmed cases, with Hancock County reporting none, according to the KDPH’s weekly surveillance report.
Statewide, there have been 13,287 lab-confirmed cases of the flu, with 1,739 new cases this week.
State health officials track lab-confirmed cases only. They do not record rapid diagnostic tests.
Across the commonwealth, there have been 33 deaths from the flu with three of those being children.
Somer Wilhite, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital manager of marketing, said this time last year the hospital was on a visitor restriction because of the number of flu cases. However, they are have not reached that point yet this year.
In order to go on a visitor restriction, there are certain criteria that have to be met, Wilhite said, with one being that Kentucky is considered at a widespread influence level.
There also have to be at least 75 positive rapid influence swabs in a seven-day period, 200 flu tests processed by the OHRH lab, or there have to be 10 patients presently admitted for the flu.
“We are not there,” Wilhite said. “I can tell you we don’t have the flu to the level where we are required to put in a visitor restriction.”
Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said district officials opted to not be in session Thursday and Friday because districtwide attendance has dwindled to the 90% mark.
“We decided we’ll take Thursday and Friday off this week and then we will use those days to deep clean and sanitize the schools, and hopefully give everybody the rest they need to get well and be back Monday,” Revlett said.
He said he was unaware which illnesses have been reported by students and staff throughout the district, but that there are a number of ailments keeping people home.
Damon Fleming, Daviess County Public Schools director of student services, said attendance across DCPS is around the 91% mark, which is also low for them.
Before the district makes the decision to close, he said, they look at student and staff attendance, as well as talk with area health officials to determine what they are seeing.
“We see if they are seeing an increase of cases of the flu or other illness, and they are all indicating to us they are,” he said. “That’s why we made the decision.”
McLean County Public Schools has already closed at least three days because of illness this year, but Superintendent Tommy Burroughs said attendance rates are increasing and that “we are on an upswing this week.”
“Seems like we were one of the first ones to be hit,” he said. “Today we are happy to take a 91.70% attendance. We were in the 80s last week.”
He said some teachers are starting to get sick across the district, but “right now we are holding steady.”
Ohio County Schools Director of Curriculum Cheston Hoover said the district is not where he would like attendance to be, but they are “pretty consistent.”
“We are a little shy of 92% today,” he said. “We’ve not had really any necessarily big drops for any one day. It’s just overall lower than what we would like for it to be.”
He said district officials are continuing to monitor absences, but as of now, classes will be in session until further notice.
Carla Embry, Muhlenberg County Public Schools community relations specialist, said the district has slightly more than a 90% attendance rate, but at this time that number is not low enough for officials to consider closing.
“It’s kind of like where we are with the weather right now,” she said. “We have a storm above us, but right now we are holding our own.”
She said some students have reported having the flu, “but we don’t feel like we are in an outbreak right now.”
Hancock County Schools officials did not immediately return a phone call, but a central office employee confirmed the district will be closed Thursday and Friday because of illness.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
