The Diocese of Owensboro announced Monday that a student and a staff member within the school district have tested positive for COVID-19.
In its release, the Diocese said it determined through an investigation that the student's exposure was not the result of an in-school transmission and that the case was low-risk for transmitting the virus during the school day. However, the student and those identified as higher risk contacts will be quarantined for two weeks.
According to the release, the staff member was also deemed low-risk but will be quarantined for two weeks as well.
“All of our schools are on strict mask compliance protocols and we distance everywhere it is possible," said David Kessler, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese. "It is inevitable that students and/or staff will contract the virus, but we are taking every precaution to mitigate the likelihood of transmission to other students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.