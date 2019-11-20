The Owensboro Fairness Campaign's upcoming meeting has been moved to the Taylor Lecture Hall in Brescia University's Roy and Victoria Duffy Roberts Center for the Sciences.
The meeting, which will include a question-and-answer panel discussion, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
In the past, the coalition met in a Moore Center classroom, which holds about 50 comfortably. The switch was made due to "an overwhelming amount of responses," according to a post on the Fairness Campaign's Facebook page.
For more information about the coalition or the upcoming meeting, contact the Owensboro Human Relations Commission at 270-687-8670.
