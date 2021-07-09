The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market kicked off the first week of Taste of the Market, a weekly event through the month of July that gives community members a chance to support local growers and enjoy fresh food.
Local chef Cameron Russell prepared food for the first week of the event.
Russell said he enjoyed being involved with the farmers’ market.
“It feels really good to teach people how to use what we’re growing,” Russell said. “We may be out here growing some things people have never seen before, and we can show them how to use them in a simple way.”
Russell has been cooking since he was 15 years old.
And in the 11 years since, he has worked at multiple restaurants throughout Owensboro, and has even cooked abroad in New Zealand.
He is working to create an organic farm called Whenua Farms, and said he is looking to get more into the growing side of food.
Russell prepared cherry tomato skewers with a fresh basil pesto, and Moroccan lamb meatballs with a cucumber mint yogurt sauce.
Along with fresh food being served, the event had live music from Mike Hobson.
There were also multiple local vendors for people to buy various food items from.
Keith Riney of Riney Farms said he thinks the Taste of the Market event is a great addition to the farmers’ market.
“It’s a good way for people to get out and try a lot of the different produce from the local area, and all of the things they have here besides produce,” Riney said. “And it’s just a nice community gathering spot.”
George Bittel, president of the farmers’ market, was also present as a vendor.
He said the Taste of the Market is a good way for people to get an idea of what the market has to offer.
“It’s a great social atmosphere for people to get out, whether it’s a family or young adults,” Bittel said. “Anybody can come out, meet their friends at the market, and have a good time.”
Bittel said they will gauge how often the market will hold events like this one based on how this month’s turns out. He said he hopes they can make it an annual event, or even stretch it out beyond July.
Reggie Helm, a lifelong resident of Owensboro, attended Taste of the Market to try the chef’s food, support the live music, and get some fresh vegetables.
He also stressed the importance of supporting local farms and food vendors.
“You know what’s in it, and you know where it comes from,” Helm said. “It’s a way of life, and it’s been around for years. People need to support those that still do it.”
The Owensboro Farmers’ Market will hold Taste of the Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Thursday in July. Each week will have a different local chef preparing a meal, along with live music and food vendors.
The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market is located on 1205 Triplett St.
