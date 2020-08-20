Owensboro Health has announced its Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients.
The health system provided a total of $640,000 to be distributed among 35 regional projects.
The Community Health Investments program provides in-kind and financial support for health, human services, and arts projects and programming throughout the region. Funded projects and agencies span a wide array of regional needs, from children in local school districts to aging adults and senior services.
The grants target a number of identified community health needs, including OH’s four priority focus areas: tobacco and related diseases; older adults and aging; arts in healing; and children and school health.
Since 2009, OH has invested a total of more than $7 million in area agencies through the Community Health Investments program.
For information about this year's grant recipients, go to OwensboroHealth.org/2021Grants. A video also is available on the health system's Facebook page.
