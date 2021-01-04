Owensboro Health has announced a purchase agreement between it and Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, effective immediately, in a statement released Monday.
The 75-bed hospital in Leitchfield becomes the third hospital, joining Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Muhlenberg Community Hospital, in the OH system.
The Messenger-Inquirer reported in April that Owensboro Health officials had signed a letter of intent to bring Twin Lakes under the OH umbrella.
According to a press release, the addition of Twin Lakes adds nearly 500 new employees to the Owensboro Health workforce, which now totals nearly 4,800 team members. The agreement also adds more than 20 TLRMC specialists to Owensboro Health Medical Group.
"Twin Lakes aligns with our values and is a perfect fit for Owensboro Health,” said Greg Strahan, president and CEO of Owensboro Health, in the release. “Together as one vibrant health system, we can expand healthcare services in the Twin Lakes region and increase access to high-quality care.”
According to Owensboro Health Board Chair Jeff Carpenter, Twin Lakes has a long, distinguished history of serving Grayson County and its surrounding counties: Breckinridge, Ohio, Butler, Edmonson, Hart and Hardin. Adding Twin Lakes gives Owensboro Health an opportunity to extend its footprint even further into western Kentucky while strengthening TLRMC’s ability to offer quality healthcare to the Grayson County area, Carpenter said.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.