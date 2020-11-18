On Tuesday, Owensboro Health announced new visitor restrictions due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region. The restrictions will go into effect on Thursday.
According to a press release sent Wednesday, the new changes include:
• Inpatients and surgical procedure patients must designate only one support person to visit them during the duration of their stay. Limiting the number of visitors in the hospital is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
This policy will be strictly enforced by requiring the designated support person to wear an arm band for their patient’s entire stay. This arm band should not be removed or shared with others.
Arm bands will be required to access public areas.
• All patients (including Medical Office Building patients) and visitors must enter Entrance A of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and visitors will be confirmed as a designated support person before entry.
Valet parking will be available at Entrance A only, with extended early hours.
• Entrances A and B will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the only after-hours entry will be through the Emergency Department.
• All visitors with patients in the Emergency Department will be asked to remain in their cars unless they meet specific criteria. Exceptions include parents/guardians of a child age 17 and under, support persons for vulnerable elderly patients and support persons for patients with developmental disabilities.
Visitation policies are subject to change. Current policies can be found at Owensboro Health.org/Visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.