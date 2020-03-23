Over the weekend, Owensboro Health posted a Facebook message, asking people in the area who sew to make surgical masks for its employees.
"Our supply of manufactured surgical masks are at critical low levels throughout the nation and locally," the health systems website says.
Fabric masks can be washed and reused.
OH posted a pattern for surgical masks on its website.
Local quilters were among the first to sign up to help. This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.