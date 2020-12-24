Owensboro Health distributed its first COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.
OH received its first round of Moderna vaccines Wednesday night. It received 4,000 doses, according to Marketing Director Brian Hamby.
The first OH health care worker to receive a vaccine Thursday morning was Dr. Cletus Oppong, who specializes in occupational medicine.
Hamby said OH is expecting weekly shipments going forward, as per the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
“We are expecting weekly shipments going forward and starting next week, we expect to get more,” he said. “I’m sure that can vary, but we do expect more next week.”
Hamby said it is OH’s hope that the vaccine will help begin to turn around the pandemic for the community going into the new year.
“We’re hoping this is the tool that can help us start turning the tide and have a much different 2021 … Owensboro Health is honored to be in that leadership role in this community and in this region,” he said.
OH will likely vaccinate from 200 to 250 healthcare workers throughout Thursday, according to Hamby.
He said the process of preparing the vaccine has taken the effort of many different departments and OH is overjoyed to finally see the fruits of that labor.
“We are overjoyed … we have been preparing for this day for several months now,” he said. “We’ve been anticipating this day for a while, we didn’t know when it would come, but we are grateful to finally get here, to finally have this resource and this tool to just fight this pandemic.”
